Scoring is up in MLS playoffs, setting stage for Atlanta United vs. Columbus

But one thing is definitely exciting - the possibility of more scoring as Atlanta United prepares for its Game 1 at Columbus on Wednesday.

Scoring has increased more than 50 percent from the regular season during the first seven matches of the playoffs, including the two wildcard games (from an average of 2.6 goals per game to 4.1). Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda and fullback Brooks Lennon offered different reasons why the scoring has increased.

“Maybe because both teams are trying to be more aggressive,” Pineda said. “Both teams are trying to, when you concede one or two goals, then you have nothing to lose. Because there’s not goal-differences and aggregate, maybe that puts another mindset on the players. And yeah, it’s part of the formula we have to adapt in trying to win.”

Lennon said he thinks the scoring reflects the quality of the teams.

If true, Wednesday’s match between the Crew, the third seed, and Atlanta United, the sixth seed, could result in that average increasing if both play aggressively throughout. The Five Stripes averaged 1.9 goals per match this season, and allowed an average of 1.6. Columbus averaged 1.97 goals per match and allowed an average of 1.3.

In the two matches the teams played against each other this season, Columbus scored seven goals and Atlanta United two.

“I think everyone here in this building is going to Columbus with the mindset to win,” he said. “Obviously, aggregate is a little bit different of a format. But, you know, if we play two games, if we play three games, it doesn’t matter, we just have to make sure that we come out on top.”

Another close-to-truism through the playoffs so far is that the home team is dominating. Sporting KC became the first road to team to win when it defeated top-seeded St. Louis 4-1 in that series’ first game on Sunday. Nashville will play at Orlando, and Dallas will play at Seattle on Monday.

Atlanta United hasn’t been great on the road in tournament matches. In MLS playoff games, it has one victory against NYCFC in 2018. In its history, in tournament games not played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium or Kennesaw, the team is 3-12-2 in the playoffs, U.S. Open Cup, Champions League, MLS is Back and Leagues Cup. At home, at the Benz or Kennesaw, it is 17-6-1 in the MLS playoffs, U.S. Open Cup, Champions League, Campeones Cup and Leagues Cup.

“You have to take care of your road results,” Lennon said. “You saw last night, Kansas City did very well in St. Louis against the one seed, so anything can happen. Obviously, we’re going to Columbus to pick up three points and come back to Atlanta and hopefully close them out. So, yeah, it’s an interesting format. And I think it’s good for the league.”

