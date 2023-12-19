Atlanta United selects goalkeeper in first round

Atlanta United selected goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert of Connecticut with the 19th pick in the MLS draft on Tuesday.
Hibbert was considered the No. 2-rated goalkeeper in this draft. Hibbert, a sophomore, has made 20 appearances for the Huskies. He may return to school where he can play more and mature physically. Atlanta United would retain his rights.
Additionally, the team traded Garrison Tubbs, whom it just signed to a Homegrown contract on Friday, to D.C. United in exchange for Allocation Money.
The team’s remaining picks in the draft are at Nos. 33, 48, 72 and 77.
Atlanta United has had more misses than hits in the drafts, which is not uncommon. The hits include selecting Miles Robinson and Julian Gressel in its first draft in 2017, Jon Gallagher the next year and Aiden McFadden in 2021.
Atlanta United draft selections through the years:
2017: Miles Robinson, Julian Gressel, Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu, Alex Kapp
2018: Jon Gallagher, Oliver Shannon, Gordon Wild, Paul Christensen
2019: Anderson Asiedu, Amir Bashti
2020: Patrick Nielsen, Phillip Goodrum
2021: Josh Bauer
2022: Tristan Trager, Daniel Bloyou, Erik Centeno, Tola Showumni
