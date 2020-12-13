Atlanta United completes a curious trade with Nashville

Atlanta United has completed its first trade during Sunday’s MLS window.
The team has sent $175,000 of General Allocation Money to Nashville in exchange for an International roster slot. The trade is intriguing because the team has two open International slots that were occupied by Manuel Castro, whose loan wasn’t continued, and Laurence Wyke, who was released. Erik Lopez will move into one of those slots, leaving two open.
The move signals that Atlanta United may be trying to boost its roster with international signings as soon as the transfer window opens in January. The team was reportedly interested in several players last season, none of whom were acquired. But those reports of interest in Jonathan Gonzalez, for example, may have been premature.
Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said a few weeks ago that the team’s roster has some flexibility regarding the salary cap. The team needs to strength at defensive midfielder, centerback, and backups at left fullback, left wing and striker.
Atlanta United has still yet to name its next manager, though reports indicate it will be Gabriel Heinze and it plays Club America on Wednesday in Orlando in the second leg of its Champions League quarterfinal series. It trails after the first leg 3-0.
The team is also expected to trade Jon Gallagher to Austin FC. It was reported on Saturday and shouldn’t be considered surprising.
Gallagher, in his first action with the senior team since being drafted ahead of the 2018 season, led it with four goals this season. However, his best positions, left midfielder and striker, are occupied by two of the team’s Designated Players, Ezequiel Barco and Josef Martinez. Playing time for Gallagher may have been more challenging to win next season than this season in which Martinez missed all but one game with an injury and Barco missed several games with various injuries.