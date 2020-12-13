Atlanta United completes a curious trade with Nashville

The team has sent $175,000 of General Allocation Money to Nashville in exchange for an International roster slot. The trade is intriguing because the team has two open International slots that were occupied by Manuel Castro, whose loan wasn’t continued, and Laurence Wyke, who was released. Erik Lopez will move into one of those slots, leaving two open.

The move signals that Atlanta United may be trying to boost its roster with international signings as soon as the transfer window opens in January. The team was reportedly interested in several players last season, none of whom were acquired. But those reports of interest in Jonathan Gonzalez, for example, may have been premature.