X

Nuggets take home 1st NBA title in rugged 94-89 win over Heat

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By EDDIE PELLS, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Nikola Jokic guided Denver to its first NBA title in team history, as the Nuggets overcame dreadful shooting and a late flurry from Miami’s Jimmy Butler to squeeze past the Heat for a frantic 94-89 victory

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic guided Denver to its first NBA title in team history Monday night, as the Nuggets overcame dreadful shooting and a late flurry from Miami’s Jimmy Butler to squeeze past the Heat for a frantic 94-89 victory in Game 5.

Jokic had 28 points and 16 rebounds for the Nuggets, who missed 20 of their first 22 3-point attempts and seven of their first 13 free throws but figured out how to close out the series on their home floor.

Butler scored eight straight points to help the Heat take an 87-86 lead with 2:45 left after trailing by seven. He made two more free throws with 1:58 remaining to help Miami regain a one-point lead. Then, Bruce Brown got an offensive rebound and tip-in to give the Nuggets the lead for good.

Trailing by three with 15 seconds left, Butler jacked up a 3, but missed it. Brown made two free throws to put the game out of reach and bring the title to Denver for the first time in the franchise's 47 years in the league.

Butler finished with 21 points for the Heat.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan

Shooting at Piedmont Park injures bystander, rattles residents4h ago

Credit: AP

Trump in federal court Tuesday: How to follow updates from the AJC
3h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Atlanta homicides are down 30% from this time last year
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb Schools has one of Georgia’s highest tax rates. Should it change?
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb Schools has one of Georgia’s highest tax rates. Should it change?
5h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Chain of 15 crashes causes commuting nightmare on Downtown Connector
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks to host watch party for NBA draft at State Farm Arena
5 things to know about new Hawks assistant Brittni Donaldson
Hawks add Brittni Donaldson, first female coach in franchise history
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Atlanta training center: Council members explain their votes
18h ago
AJC Exclusive: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team
Six years later: A look back at the I-85 bridge collapse in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top