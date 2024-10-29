Hawks guard Vit Krejci exits Monday’s game versus Wizards

An injury forced Hawks guard Vit Krejci into an early exit from Monday’s game against Wizards at State Farm Arena.

Krejci worked as the team’s primary ballhandler when star guard Trae Young went to the bench for a blow, but left midway through the second quarter and went straight to the locker room after hitting a pair of free throws.

The Hawks eventually ruled Krejci out with a right adductor injury.