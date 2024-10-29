Breaking: Here are the 2024 Atlanta Michelin Guide restaurant winners
Hawks guard Vit Krejci exits Monday's game versus Wizards

An injury forced Hawks guard Vit Krejci into an early exit from Monday’s game against Wizards at State Farm Arena.

Krejci worked as the team’s primary ballhandler when star guard Trae Young went to the bench for a blow, but left midway through the second quarter and went straight to the locker room after hitting a pair of free throws.

The Hawks eventually ruled Krejci out with a right adductor injury.

The Czech guard’s solid play in relief of Young was important for a team who has been hit hard with injuries

-Kobe Bufkin hasn’t played this season with right shoulder subluxation, and the team has yet to provide a return-to-play timeline.

-Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy) has miised the last three games.

-De’Andre Hunter (right knee inflammation has missed the last two games.

Now, the Hawks will have to continue finding creative lineups to ensure they don’t have a steep drop-off in offensive production when Young goes to the bench.

