ajc logo
X

Bucks’ Antetokounmpo won’t play against Hawks in Game 6

Injured Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo watches from the bench as his team takes on the Atlanta Hawks in game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Caption
Injured Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo watches from the bench as his team takes on the Atlanta Hawks in game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Hawks
By Wire reports
24 minutes ago

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out of Game 6 Saturday of the Eastern Conference final against the Hawks.

The two-time MVP will miss his second straight game in the series, which the Bucks were leading 3-2.

Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee in Game 4 after landing awkwardly trying to contest a dunk by Clint Capela.

Bobby Portis was expected to get his second straight playoff start after scoring 22 points and grabbing eight rebounds in Milwaukee’s 123-112 victory Thursday night.

Hawks point guard Trae Young was still listed as questionable on the NBA’s Saturday injury report and likely to be a game-time decision. He missed the two previous games with a bone bruise in his right foot after inadvertently stepping on an official’s foot and twisting his ankle in Game 3.

Veteran sixth man Lou Williams started the last two games for the Hawks.

Milwaukee can clinch its first trip to the NBA Finals since 1974 with one more victory over the Hawks, who haven't reach the championship round since moving to Atlanta in 1968.

The East winner will face the Phoenix Suns in the finals.

In Other News
1
No change to Trae Young status ahead of Game 6
2
Atlanta has caught Hawks fever in record numbers
3
Hawks facing elimination after Game 5 loss to Bucks
4
Hawks roughed up down low by Bucks in Game 5 loss
5
Bucks were the more aggressive, physical team in Game 5
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top