What is legal tampering, and why is it such a big deal?

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins answers questions from AJC reporter D. Orlando Ledbetter during his introductory press conference at the Falcons practice facility in Flowery Branch on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins answers questions from AJC reporter D. Orlando Ledbetter during his introductory press conference at the Falcons practice facility in Flowery Branch on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By
33 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — It has been well-documented over the past 24 hours that the Falcons’ signing of free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins is under review by the NFL.

Possible tampering violations are being reviewed, violations considered serious in nature by the league.

So what’s legal tampering, and why is it such a big deal?

The NFL’s explanation is quite detailed – a two-paragraph combination of dates, times, articles and section that could easily force an agent or attorney to make a double-take. But here it is in a nutshell – no direct contact was permitted between player and organization before signing window opened at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and the league wants to investigate if that happened between Cousins and the Falcons.

Cousins, during his introductory press conference hours after officially signing, said he talked to the team’s head athletic trainer and the head of public relations. He also mentioned talking to several players and the team’s director of player personnel Ryan Pace.

Talking to players is allowed – unless they were directed by the team to reach out to Cousins. The timing of those conversations with team officials could be vital to the review.

Tampering violations are considered serious by the league.

The Chiefs lost two draft picks (a third- and sixth-rounder) and were fined $100,000 for tampering with wide receiver Jeremy Maclin before the start of the 2015 league year.

They were cited for “improper contact” before the start of free agency. Maclin played in Philadelphia before signing a five-year, $55 million deal with the Chiefs on March 11, 2015.

