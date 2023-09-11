The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons open season with a victory

Atlanta Falcons
40 minutes ago
In the 413th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the Falcons 24-10 win over Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. Falcons coach Arthur Smith, safety Jessie Bates III, running back Bijan Robinson and several other player stop by to discuss the victory. The Falcons had not won a season-opener at home since the 2015 season. they are not 1-0 with a win over a NFC South foe.

