Reports: Grady Jarrett out for season with torn ACL

Atlanta Falcons
By
15 minutes ago
Falcons’ Pro-Bowl DT Grady Jarrett suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Sunday’s loss to the Titans, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news.

Jarrett suffered the knee injury on the first defensive series in the 28-23 loss. It was announced that his return to the game was questionable and later updated to out.

Jarrett, one of the Falcons’ captains, has made 88 consecutive starts. He has not missed a game since Oct. 14, 2018 in a game against Tampa Bay.

Backup tackles LaCale London and Ta’Quon Graham played in place of Jarrett.

Jarrett returned to the sidelines in the second half wearing street clothes. After the game, he was walking and appeared to be in good spirits when talking to some friends outside the locker room.

“I’m good,” Jarrett told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

It is a major blow to the Falcons defense.

Study: Minority status plays role in depression in college students
