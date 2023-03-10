X
Reports: Bears trade No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

Atlanta Falcons
By Staff and wire reports
Updated 4 hours ago

The Chicago Bears appear very comfortable with former Harrison star Justin Fields as their franchise quarterback. And now the Carolina Panthers are on the clock.

The Panthers have reportedly traded up to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the draft from the Bears in exchange for Carolina’s No. 9 and No. 61 overall picks in 2023, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and star wide receiver D.J. Moore, two people familiar with the deal said Friday.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

The move allows the Panthers to acquire a potential franchise quarterback — the sort of player the team has coveted for years — although it remains unclear which QB Carolina prefers.

Carolina has its choice of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis or Florida’s Anthony Richardson.

The Panthers may not have gotten the QB they wanted if they had stayed at No. 9.

“You go get the guy that you want, you know,” Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said last week at the scouting combine about potentially trading up for a quarterback. “If you have a conviction on a guy, you go get him. It’s pretty simple that way. If you don’t know and you’re going to give all these resources to go up and get it, you’re hurting your team in the long run. You better be right. You better have conviction if you do move up. When you do that, you’re all in.”

The Panthers have been seeking stability at quarterback since David Tepper bought the team in 2018.

They have tried several starters — including Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Teddy Bridgewater and even bringing back Cam Newton for a second stint. But none of those options has worked out and Carolina hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2017.

