Report: Jaguars to hire former Falcons DC Ryan Nielsen

Nielsen was formerly the co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach for the Saints before joining the Falcons.

Nielsen joined the Saints staff in 2017. The Saints recorded 281 sacks, the second-most in the NFL from 2017 to 2022.

Nielsen was hired to replace Dean Pees, who retired after the season.

Nielsen, a native of Simi Valley, California, was hired in New Orleans after the Saints moved on from Bill Johnson after the 2016 season. Johnson was the Falcons’ defensive line coach from 2001-06.

Nielsen played defensive tackle at USC and was all Pac-10 in 2002.

He has been described as an “intense” coach by some of his former players.

The Falcons initially blocked Nielsen’s interview with the Jaguars. They wanted to make the assistant coaches under contract available to the new coach. However, that changed as the assistant coaches’ status are reviewed on a case by case basis.

Nieslen sensed that change could be coming during the final week of the regular season.

“I don’t particularly listen to the outside type-deal because we’re just so week-to-week,” Nielsen said on Jan. 4. “Again, if you keep outside noise and things on the outside, then we don’t let it affect us. We’re solely focused on us.”

The Falcons were preparing for the regular-season finale. Coach Arthur Smith was fired the day after the season.

“That’s the most important thing is who we are, how we practice, how we think, how we approach every day,” Nielsen said. “Not really our opponent, but what we do. That’s the most important thing. So, I think when you start focusing too much on the opponent – you want to know your opponent inside and out and those type of things – but you also always have to bring it back to yourself, your team, your group, your position, whatever that is.”

