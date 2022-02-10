Super Bowl 56: Pool report on Bengals’ practice

Caption Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, right, talks to defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo during NFL football practice Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: AP Credit: AP Caption Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, right, talks to defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo during NFL football practice Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: AP Credit: AP

Offensive guard Jackson Carman was limited because of a back injury. Taylor said the team is “still kind of protecting him” but he’s hopeful Carman will be able to participate more Thursday.

Receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring), defensive end Cam Sample (groin) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) were full participants.

Taylor said the team has maintained the same practice schedule it would normally have in Cincinnati, with walkthroughs preceding practices. The team hotel is a short walk to Drake Stadium, providing a seamless, and efficient, transition from meetings to the field.

“This is like our stadium,” Taylor said. “We walk right out of our meeting rooms and we’re at the practice field, so that part has been really good and helps us keep our schedule as a normal routine.”

Caption Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase puts his helmet on during warm ups during NFL football practice Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: AP

Taylor added that the three-hour time difference in L.A. has also benefited the team, as noted by tempo and energy of practice.

“It was really good,” he said. “The guys were really fresh and ready to go.”

If there was any necessary adjustment, it was the heat and beating sun.

“Just getting hydrated the best we can,” Taylor said.

Team president Mike Brown and executive vice president Katie Blackburn watched the practice from the track encircling the field. The Bengals also brought along their full practice squad and injured players.

Practice-squad tight end Mason Schreck and offensive tackle Riley Reiff, both on reserve lists with ankle injuries, watched practice wearing walking boots and seated in motorized scooters.

Caption Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up during NFL football practice Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: AP

“Everybody is a piece of this, whether you were on the practice squad all year, whether you were Riley Reiff and got hurt in the San Fran game in December,” Taylor said. “They’ve all gotten us to this point, whether it shows up on the stat sheet or not, so we want to make sure everybody’s here enjoying this experience. They’re all a part of us getting here.”

The Bengals have two more workouts at Drake Stadium, on Thursday and Friday, then a walkthrough Saturday before heading to SoFi Stadium for team photos.

