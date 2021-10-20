ajc logo
Matt Ryan on the development of the Falcons’ offense

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Caption
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan talks through how the offensive playbook has developed through the season.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

