Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Lions coach Dan Campbell discusses Brian Flores lawsuit

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

caption arrowCaption
Lions coach Dan Campbell addresses the Brian Flores news during a session with the media Wednesday at the Senior Bowl.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top