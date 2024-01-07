Falcons at Saints -- Taylor Heinicke is inactive

NEW ORLEANS -- Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who was questionable with an left ankle injury, warmed up but is inactive for the Falcons (7-9) who are set to face the Saints (8-8) in an important NFC South game on Sunday.

Desmond Ridder, who led the Falcons to a 24-15 win over the Saints on Nov. 26, will start at quarterback. He’ll be backed up Logan Woodside.

Cornerback Mike Hughes cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and was removed from the injury on Saturday.

The Falcons also promoted cornerback Natrone Brooks from the practice squad to the game-day roster, but he was also declared inactive.

Defensive end Zach Harrison (knee) was also listed as questionable in Friday’s report was also declared inactive. Safety DeMarcco Hellams (concussion protocol), center Drew Dalman (ankle) and linebacker Troy Andersen (pectoral) were ruled out for the game.

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai was the other inactive player.

