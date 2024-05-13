BreakingNews
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons wrap up rookie minicamp, add two players

Michael Penix Jr. takes a break while participating in Falcons' rookie minicamp Friday May 10, 2024, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
16 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Falcons held rookie orientation meetings with the team’s player engagement staff to wrap up their rookie minicamp on Sunday.

The players, a total of 40 players, including players on tryouts only hit the field for one practice, on Friday. Saturday was a conditioning day. Players arrived at the facilities on Thursday.

Entering the rookie minicamp, the Falcons had four spots to fill on there 90-man roster.

The team has elected to add defensive lineman Bradlee Anae and cornerback Dane Cruikshank, agent David Canter confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Anae, 26, was a fifth-round pick (197th overall) by the Cowboys in 2020. He’s played in 11 NFL games.

Cruikshank, 29, was a fifth-round pick (152nd overall) by the Titans in the 2018 NFL draft. He has played in 54 games and made four starts.

