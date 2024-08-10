Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ No. 1 pick Michael Penix has fine NFL debut

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) aims a pass during the first half of a pre season NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

By
19 minutes ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Falcons rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was solid against the Dolphins in his NFL debut in an exhibition game on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Penix flashed the big passing arm that convinced the Falcons to draft him with the eighth overall pick out of Washington. He completed a pretty deep ball to wide receiver Chris Blair for a 41-yard gain.

On an early play, he found wide receiver Casey Washington over the middle after his first option was taken away. He flicked the ball to Washington for a 16-yard gain and avoided a sack.

He played five offensive series and guided the Falcons to a field goal and a touchdown. The score was 10-10 when he exited. Taylor Heinicke came on and quickly fumbled a snap from center that led to a Miami touchdown.

Penix completed 9 of 16 passes for 104 yards. He finished with a passer rating of 76.

