Falcons’ No. 1 pick Michael Penix has fine NFL debut

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Falcons rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was solid against the Dolphins in his NFL debut in an exhibition game on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Penix flashed the big passing arm that convinced the Falcons to draft him with the eighth overall pick out of Washington. He completed a pretty deep ball to wide receiver Chris Blair for a 41-yard gain.

On an early play, he found wide receiver Casey Washington over the middle after his first option was taken away. He flicked the ball to Washington for a 16-yard gain and avoided a sack.