ajc logo
X

Falcons’ Kyle Pitts on his play so far

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Caption
Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts comments on his progress after his first two NFL starts.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top