ajc logo
X

Falcons’ Grady Jarrett on the improving defense

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Caption
Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett comments on the preparations for the Dolphins and the evolution of Dean Pees' defense.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top