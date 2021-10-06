ajc logo
X

Falcons’ Dean Pees on replacing Isaiah Oliver

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Caption
Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees talks options as the team looks to replace injured cornerback Isaiah Oliver.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top