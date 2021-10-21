ajc logo
Falcons’ Dave Ragone on Matt Ryan and the offense

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Caption
Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone walks through the benefits of having an experience quarterback, like Matt Ryan, running the offense.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

