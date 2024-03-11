Could Kyle Pitts profit from the Kirk Cousins deal?

Cousins has worn No. 8 for much of his 12-year career. He wore No. 12 in his first two seasons after being drafted by Washington in 2012. He switched to No. 8 when he became the starter in 2014 and did so for the remaining four season. When Cousins signed with the Vikings, he also wore No. 8 his entire six seasons. Cousins also wore No. 8 in his four seasons at Michigan State.

Now, Cousins will join the Falcons.

One problem with that No. 8. It currently belongs to Pitts. The tight end has worn the number in his three seasons with the Falcons after being a first-round pick in 2021. Pitts did wear No. 84 in his three seasons at Florida.

Something must give.

Veterans are known to pay a price to get a uniform number when they join a new team. Cousins may have to open his Venmo app to keep that No. 8.

Stay tuned.