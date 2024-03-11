BreakingNews
Falcons agree in principle to four-year deal with veteran QB Kirk Cousins
Could Kyle Pitts profit from the Kirk Cousins deal?

Tight end has No. 8 for Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 10, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

By AJC Sports
Updated 0 minutes ago

Kyle Pitts might be able to cash in on the Kirk Cousins signing.

Stay with us here.

Cousins agreed to a four-year, $180 million deal as the Falcons new quarterback on Monday. The deal can become official on Wednesday with the start of the new league season.

Cousins has worn No. 8 for much of his 12-year career. He wore No. 12 in his first two seasons after being drafted by Washington in 2012. He switched to No. 8 when he became the starter in 2014 and did so for the remaining four season. When Cousins signed with the Vikings, he also wore No. 8 his entire six seasons. Cousins also wore No. 8 in his four seasons at Michigan State.

Now, Cousins will join the Falcons.

One problem with that No. 8. It currently belongs to Pitts. The tight end has worn the number in his three seasons with the Falcons after being a first-round pick in 2021. Pitts did wear No. 84 in his three seasons at Florida.

Something must give.

Veterans are known to pay a price to get a uniform number when they join a new team. Cousins may have to open his Venmo app to keep that No. 8.

Stay tuned.

