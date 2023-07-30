Ronald Acuna’s brother traded to Mets

Prepare yourself for seeing an Acuna in a Mets uniform some day.

New York acquired minor-leaguer Luisangel Acuna, Ronald Acuna’s brother, in a trade Saturday night.

The Mets sent three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to the Rangers in exchange for the 21-year-old Acuna, who will immediately become one of New York’s top prospects.

Acuna is a middle infielder and center fielder. He was playing in Double-A and hitting .315 with seven home runs, 51 RBIs and 42 stolen bases in 82 games. Ronald Acuna just stole his 50th base of the season for the Braves Saturday night.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The Mets, one of baseball’s biggest disappointments, unloaded the 39-year-old Scherzer two days after sending closer David Robertson to Miami for two minor leaguers.

New York began the season with the highest payroll in baseball at $353 million but started Sunday 18 games behind the Braves in the NL East.

As part of the deal, Scherzer agreed to opt in on the final year of his contract in 2024 at $43 million, according to reports that also said the Mets were paying about $35 million of the remaining $58 million on the right-hander’s contract.

The next question is what the Mets will do with Justin Verlander, another three-time Cy Young winner signed through next season. There should be plenty of suitors for the 40-year-old right-hander.

Texas has emerged from six consecutive losing seasons to lead the AL West all but one day in three-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy’s first season as manager.

Scherzer (9-4) was leading the Mets in victories but had his highest ERA (4.01) since 2011 with Detroit. The eight-time All-Star started Friday at home against Washington, allowing one run in seven innings in a 5-1 New York victory.

With 210 career victories, Scherzer is third among active pitchers behind Verlander and Kansas City’s Zack Greinke.

