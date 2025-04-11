Ozuna walk-off home run gives Braves 4-2 win over Phillies after rain delay

Kyle Schwarber tied the game at one with his sixth home run in 12 games and second homer of the series – a 429-foot solo shot off Braves starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach. The homer snapped a 16-inning scoreless streak for Schwellenbach as it was the first run he’s given up all season (three starts, 20 innings pitched).

Schwellenbach allowed the lone run on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts over six innings before the delay.

Phillies starting pitcher Jesús Luzardo allowed one run on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts in his six innings pitched prior to the delay.

When play resumed at 11:30 p.m., the seventh, eighth and ninth were scoreless, forcing extra innings.

After a scoreless 10th, the Phillies broke through against reliever José Suarez in the top of the 11th as Suarez issued a bases-loaded walk to Johan Rojas to take a 2-1 lead.

Austin Riley’s leadoff RBI double tied the game at two as he drove in automatic runner Ozzie Albies. That set the table for Ozuna whose home run landed in the left field stands.

The Braves travel to Tampa for the first leg of a six-game road trip that begins with a three-game series against the Rays.

Bryce Elder will start the first game, AJ Smith-Shawver will start the second game and Chris Sale will start the third game.