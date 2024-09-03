Atlanta Braves

MLB postseason picture: Yankees, Brewers clinch; Braves still two games out

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris celebrates his home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

By AJC Sports
Updated 1 hour ago

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 18.

The Braves won to snap a three-game losing streak. However, so did the Mets and Diamondbacks. The Braves remain two games out of the third and final wild card spot in the National League. The Braves conclude a series at the Reds today. The Mets begin their final homestand with the first of four games against the Phillies before they end the season at the Braves and Brewers. The Diamondbacks play the first of three games at the Brewers, their final of the season, before ending at home against the Giants and Padres.

FanGraphs has the Braves at just a 51.2% chance to make the playoffs. The Mets have a 71.5% chance and the Diamondbacks a 77.5% chance.

The first teams clinched postseason berths on Wednesday. The Yankees clinched a berth in the American League. The Brewers clinched a spot by wrapping up the National League Central title.

Return daily for updates. Percentages to make playoffs are from FanGraphs.

If the playoffs started today:

National League

No. 1: Phillies

No. 2: Dodgers

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks

No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Mets

Clinched: Brewers

90% or better: Phillies, Dodgers, Padres,

50-89%: Braves, Mets, Diamondbacks

10-49%: None

1-9%: None

American League

No. 1: Yankees

No. 2: Guardians

No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Twins

No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals

Clinched: Yankees

90% or better: Orioles, Guardians, Astros

50-89%: Twins, Royals

10-49%: Tigers

1-9%: Red Sox, Mariners

Braves remaining schedule

Today: at Reds

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: at Marlins

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: vs. Mets

Sept. 27-29: vs. Royals

