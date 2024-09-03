MLB postseason picture: Yankees, Brewers clinch; Braves still two games out

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 18.
The Braves won to snap a three-game losing streak. However, so did the Mets and Diamondbacks. The Braves remain two games out of the third and final wild card spot in the National League. The Braves conclude a series at the Reds today. The Mets begin their final homestand with the first of four games against the Phillies before they end the season at the Braves and Brewers. The Diamondbacks play the first of three games at the Brewers, their final of the season, before ending at home against the Giants and Padres.
FanGraphs has the Braves at just a 51.2% chance to make the playoffs. The Mets have a 71.5% chance and the Diamondbacks a 77.5% chance.
The first teams clinched postseason berths on Wednesday. The Yankees clinched a berth in the American League. The Brewers clinched a spot by wrapping up the National League Central title.
If the playoffs started today:
National League
No. 1: Phillies
No. 2: Dodgers
No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks
No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Mets
Clinched: Brewers
90% or better: Phillies, Dodgers, Padres,
50-89%: Braves, Mets, Diamondbacks
10-49%: None
1-9%: None
American League
No. 1: Yankees
No. 2: Guardians
No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Twins
No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals
Clinched: Yankees
90% or better: Orioles, Guardians, Astros
50-89%: Twins, Royals
10-49%: Tigers
1-9%: Red Sox, Mariners
Braves remaining schedule
Today: at Reds
Friday, Saturday, Sunday: at Marlins
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: vs. Mets
Sept. 27-29: vs. Royals
