MLB postseason picture: Yankees, Brewers clinch; Braves still two games out

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 18.

The Braves won to snap a three-game losing streak. However, so did the Mets and Diamondbacks. The Braves remain two games out of the third and final wild card spot in the National League. The Braves conclude a series at the Reds today. The Mets begin their final homestand with the first of four games against the Phillies before they end the season at the Braves and Brewers. The Diamondbacks play the first of three games at the Brewers, their final of the season, before ending at home against the Giants and Padres.

FanGraphs has the Braves at just a 51.2% chance to make the playoffs. The Mets have a 71.5% chance and the Diamondbacks a 77.5% chance.