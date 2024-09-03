MLB postseason picture: Mets now No. 5 seed, Braves two games out of playoffs

The Braves couldn’t hold a lead and lost to the Reds and the Mets defeated the Nationals Tuesday. The Mets and Diamondbacks lead for the final playoff spot over the Braves is now two games with 11 games remaining.

The Mets now hold the No. 5 seed with a tiebreaker edge over the Diamondbacks as both have 83-68 records.

FanGraphs has the Braves dropping to just a 52.3% chance to make the playoffs. The Mets have a 70.7% chance and the Diamondbacks a 77.4% chance.

If the playoffs started today:

National League

No. 1: Phillies

No. 2: Dodgers

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks

No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Mets

Clinched: None

90% or better: Phillies, Brewers, Dodgers, Padres,

50-89%: Braves, Mets, Diamondbacks

10-49%: None

1-9%: None

American League

No. 1: Yankees

No. 2: Guardians

No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Twins

No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals

Clinched: None

90% or better: Yankees, Orioles, Guardians, Astros, Royals

50-89%: Twins

10-49%: Tigers

1-9%: Red Sox, Mariners

Braves remaining schedule

Today, Thursday: at Reds

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: at Marlins

Sept. 24-26: vs. Mets

Sept. 27-29: vs. Royals