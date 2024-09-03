MLB postseason picture: Mets now No. 5 seed, Braves two games out of playoffs

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 17.
It was back-and-forth for awhile. The Braves and Mets either tied or one team with a one-game edge in the race for the final wild card spot in the National League.
Not today.
The Braves couldn’t hold a lead and lost to the Reds and the Mets defeated the Nationals Tuesday. The Mets and Diamondbacks lead for the final playoff spot over the Braves is now two games with 11 games remaining.
The Mets now hold the No. 5 seed with a tiebreaker edge over the Diamondbacks as both have 83-68 records.
FanGraphs has the Braves dropping to just a 52.3% chance to make the playoffs. The Mets have a 70.7% chance and the Diamondbacks a 77.4% chance.
If the playoffs started today:
National League
No. 1: Phillies
No. 2: Dodgers
No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks
No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Mets
Clinched: None
90% or better: Phillies, Brewers, Dodgers, Padres,
50-89%: Braves, Mets, Diamondbacks
10-49%: None
1-9%: None
American League
No. 1: Yankees
No. 2: Guardians
No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Twins
No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals
Clinched: None
90% or better: Yankees, Orioles, Guardians, Astros, Royals
50-89%: Twins
10-49%: Tigers
1-9%: Red Sox, Mariners
Braves remaining schedule
Today, Thursday: at Reds
Friday, Saturday, Sunday: at Marlins
Sept. 24-26: vs. Mets
Sept. 27-29: vs. Royals
