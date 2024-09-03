Atlanta Braves

MLB postseason picture: Mets now No. 5 seed, Braves two games out of playoffs

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India, left, tries to control the ball as Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson slides safely into second base on a ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Ramon Laureano during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India, left, tries to control the ball as Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson slides safely into second base on a ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Ramon Laureano during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
By AJC Sports
Updated 49 minutes ago

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 17.

It was back-and-forth for awhile. The Braves and Mets either tied or one team with a one-game edge in the race for the final wild card spot in the National League.

Not today.

The Braves couldn’t hold a lead and lost to the Reds and the Mets defeated the Nationals Tuesday. The Mets and Diamondbacks lead for the final playoff spot over the Braves is now two games with 11 games remaining.

The Mets now hold the No. 5 seed with a tiebreaker edge over the Diamondbacks as both have 83-68 records.

FanGraphs has the Braves dropping to just a 52.3% chance to make the playoffs. The Mets have a 70.7% chance and the Diamondbacks a 77.4% chance.

Return daily for updates. Percentages to make playoffs are from FanGraphs.

If the playoffs started today:

National League

No. 1: Phillies

No. 2: Dodgers

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks

No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Mets

Clinched: None

90% or better: Phillies, Brewers, Dodgers, Padres,

50-89%: Braves, Mets, Diamondbacks

10-49%: None

1-9%: None

ExploreSign up for the Braves Report newsletter to follow the pennant races
ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

American League

No. 1: Yankees

No. 2: Guardians

No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Twins

No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals

Clinched: None

90% or better: Yankees, Orioles, Guardians, Astros, Royals

50-89%: Twins

10-49%: Tigers

1-9%: Red Sox, Mariners

Braves remaining schedule

Today, Thursday: at Reds

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: at Marlins

Sept. 24-26: vs. Mets

Sept. 27-29: vs. Royals

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: With an eye on Mets, Braves face Dodgers
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

AJC’s MLB power rankings: Four teams fighting for three NL wild cards
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tough to figure out: Braves are good against good teams, mediocre against others 2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves’ starter streak ends and the offense can’t make up for it in loss to Nationals
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Luisangel Acuña, brother of Ronald, off to fast start for Mets37m ago
Tough to figure out: Braves are good against good teams, mediocre against others 2h ago
Braves fall to two games out of a playoff spot with meltdown loss to Reds
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/AJC

See where Hartsfield-Jackson ranks in latest JD Power satisfaction survey
OPINION
MURPHY: Georgia’s abortion law left these women in shambles
AG’s office drops money-laundering charges in Atlanta police training center case