Atlanta Braves

MLB postseason picture: All scenarios for final two NL wild card spots

Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler hits a double to center field in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler hits a double to center field in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
By AJC Sports
Updated 1 minute ago

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 28.

The Braves keeping winning. That’s five in a row after defeating the Royals Saturday. The Mets and Diamondbacks keep losing. That puts the Braves in the driver’s seat heading into the final full day of the regular season. A Monday doubleheader between the Braves and Mets may still be necessary. Or maybe not.

Here are the scenarios for the final two spots in the National League wild card race.

*The Braves can clinch a playoff spot Sunday with a win over the Royals OR a Diamondbacks loss to the Padres. If that happens, Monday’s doubleheader would be for seeding only. They cannot be eliminated Sunday.

*The Mets can clinch a playoff spot Sunday with a win over the Brewers AND a Diamondbacks loss. If that happens, Monday’s doubleheader would be for seeding only. The Braves hold the edge in head-to-head tiebreaker (6-5, with two to play).

*The Diamondbacks can clinch a playoff spot Sunday with a win over the Padres AND losses by both the Braves and the Mets.

Let’s take a closer look.

All three teams win: Braves clinch playoff spot. Mets would need to win on game in Monday’s doubleheader. Diamondbacks would need Mets to lose both games of doubleheader.

All three teams lose: Braves clinch playoff spot. Mets would need to win on game in Monday’s doubleheader. Diamondbacks would need Mets to lose both games of doubleheader.

Braves win, Diamondbacks win, Mets lose: Braves clinch playoff spot. Mets would need to sweep Monday’s doubleheader. Diamondbacks would need Mets to lose one game of doubleheader.

Braves win, Mets and Diamondbacks lose: Braves clinch playoff spot. Mets would need to win on game in Monday’s doubleheader. Diamondbacks would need Mets to lose both games of doubleheader.

Braves lose, Mets and D-backs win: Braves would need to win one game of doubleheader. Mets would need to win one game of doubleheader. Diamondbacks would need Braves or Mets to sweep doubleheader.

Braves and Mets lose, Diamondbacks win: Diamondbacks would clinch playoff spot. Braves would need to win one game of doubleheader. Mets would need to sweep doubleheader.

Braves and Mets win, D-backs lose: Braves, Mets clinch playoffs spots. Diamondbacks are eliminated.

Braves and Diamondbacks lose, Mets win: Braves, Mets clinch playoffs spots. Diamondbacks are eliminated.

On Saturday, the Dodgers clinched the No. 1 seed in the National League and the Yankees clinched the No. 1 seed in the American League.

If the playoffs started today:

National League

No. 1: Dodgers

No. 2: Phillies

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Mets

No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Braves

Clinched first-round bye: Phillies, Dodgers

Clinched division: Brewers

Clinched playoff berth: Padres

Still alive: Braves, Mets, Diamondbacks

ExploreSign up for the Braves Report newsletter to follow the pennant races
ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

American League

No. 1: Yankees

No. 2: Guardians

No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Royals

No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Tigers

Clinched first-round bye: Yankees, Guardians

Clinched division: Astros

Clinched playoff berth: Orioles, Royals, Tigers

Still alive: None

Braves remaining schedule

Today: vs. Royals

Monday: vs. Mets (DH)

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

If Diamondbacks are eliminated by Sunday, MLB should cancel Braves’ makeup games
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves Dispatch: What fans need to root for in order for team to make postseason
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Remainder of Braves-Mets series postponed, doubleheader set for Monday
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Near end of frustrating season, Braves still control their own destiny
The Latest
Placeholder Image

After beating Royals, Braves are a win or Arizona loss away from postseason berth
Braves’ rotation seems to deserve a chance on postseason stage
Despite clinching, Royals will start All-Star Seth Lugo vs. Braves on Saturday
Featured
Placeholder Image

LIVE UPDATES
Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents