MLB postseason picture: All scenarios for final two NL wild card spots

*The Braves can clinch a playoff spot Sunday with a win over the Royals OR a Diamondbacks loss to the Padres. If that happens, Monday’s doubleheader would be for seeding only. They cannot be eliminated Sunday.

*The Mets can clinch a playoff spot Sunday with a win over the Brewers AND a Diamondbacks loss. If that happens, Monday’s doubleheader would be for seeding only. The Braves hold the edge in head-to-head tiebreaker (6-5, with two to play).

*The Diamondbacks can clinch a playoff spot Sunday with a win over the Padres AND losses by both the Braves and the Mets.

Let’s take a closer look.

All three teams win: Braves clinch playoff spot. Mets would need to win on game in Monday’s doubleheader. Diamondbacks would need Mets to lose both games of doubleheader.

All three teams lose: Braves clinch playoff spot. Mets would need to win on game in Monday’s doubleheader. Diamondbacks would need Mets to lose both games of doubleheader.

Braves win, Diamondbacks win, Mets lose: Braves clinch playoff spot. Mets would need to sweep Monday’s doubleheader. Diamondbacks would need Mets to lose one game of doubleheader.

Braves win, Mets and Diamondbacks lose: Braves clinch playoff spot. Mets would need to win on game in Monday’s doubleheader. Diamondbacks would need Mets to lose both games of doubleheader.

Braves lose, Mets and D-backs win: Braves would need to win one game of doubleheader. Mets would need to win one game of doubleheader. Diamondbacks would need Braves or Mets to sweep doubleheader.

Braves and Mets lose, Diamondbacks win: Diamondbacks would clinch playoff spot. Braves would need to win one game of doubleheader. Mets would need to sweep doubleheader.

Braves and Mets win, D-backs lose: Braves, Mets clinch playoffs spots. Diamondbacks are eliminated.

Braves and Diamondbacks lose, Mets win: Braves, Mets clinch playoffs spots. Diamondbacks are eliminated.

On Saturday, the Dodgers clinched the No. 1 seed in the National League and the Yankees clinched the No. 1 seed in the American League.

If the playoffs started today:

National League

No. 1: Dodgers

No. 2: Phillies

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Mets

No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Braves

Clinched first-round bye: Phillies, Dodgers

Clinched division: Brewers

Clinched playoff berth: Padres

Still alive: Braves, Mets, Diamondbacks

American League

No. 1: Yankees

No. 2: Guardians

No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Royals

No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Tigers

Clinched first-round bye: Yankees, Guardians

Clinched division: Astros

Clinched playoff berth: Orioles, Royals, Tigers

Still alive: None

Braves remaining schedule

Today: vs. Royals

Monday: vs. Mets (DH)