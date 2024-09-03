MLB postseason picture: All scenarios for final two NL wild card spots

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 28.
The Braves keeping winning. That’s five in a row after defeating the Royals Saturday. The Mets and Diamondbacks keep losing. That puts the Braves in the driver’s seat heading into the final full day of the regular season. A Monday doubleheader between the Braves and Mets may still be necessary. Or maybe not.
Here are the scenarios for the final two spots in the National League wild card race.
*The Braves can clinch a playoff spot Sunday with a win over the Royals OR a Diamondbacks loss to the Padres. If that happens, Monday’s doubleheader would be for seeding only. They cannot be eliminated Sunday.
*The Mets can clinch a playoff spot Sunday with a win over the Brewers AND a Diamondbacks loss. If that happens, Monday’s doubleheader would be for seeding only. The Braves hold the edge in head-to-head tiebreaker (6-5, with two to play).
*The Diamondbacks can clinch a playoff spot Sunday with a win over the Padres AND losses by both the Braves and the Mets.
Let’s take a closer look.
All three teams win: Braves clinch playoff spot. Mets would need to win on game in Monday’s doubleheader. Diamondbacks would need Mets to lose both games of doubleheader.
All three teams lose: Braves clinch playoff spot. Mets would need to win on game in Monday’s doubleheader. Diamondbacks would need Mets to lose both games of doubleheader.
Braves win, Diamondbacks win, Mets lose: Braves clinch playoff spot. Mets would need to sweep Monday’s doubleheader. Diamondbacks would need Mets to lose one game of doubleheader.
Braves win, Mets and Diamondbacks lose: Braves clinch playoff spot. Mets would need to win on game in Monday’s doubleheader. Diamondbacks would need Mets to lose both games of doubleheader.
Braves lose, Mets and D-backs win: Braves would need to win one game of doubleheader. Mets would need to win one game of doubleheader. Diamondbacks would need Braves or Mets to sweep doubleheader.
Braves and Mets lose, Diamondbacks win: Diamondbacks would clinch playoff spot. Braves would need to win one game of doubleheader. Mets would need to sweep doubleheader.
Braves and Mets win, D-backs lose: Braves, Mets clinch playoffs spots. Diamondbacks are eliminated.
Braves and Diamondbacks lose, Mets win: Braves, Mets clinch playoffs spots. Diamondbacks are eliminated.
On Saturday, the Dodgers clinched the No. 1 seed in the National League and the Yankees clinched the No. 1 seed in the American League.
If the playoffs started today:
National League
No. 1: Dodgers
No. 2: Phillies
No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Mets
No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Braves
Clinched first-round bye: Phillies, Dodgers
Clinched division: Brewers
Clinched playoff berth: Padres
Still alive: Braves, Mets, Diamondbacks
American League
No. 1: Yankees
No. 2: Guardians
No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Royals
No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Tigers
Clinched first-round bye: Yankees, Guardians
Clinched division: Astros
Clinched playoff berth: Orioles, Royals, Tigers
Still alive: None
Braves remaining schedule
Today: vs. Royals
Monday: vs. Mets (DH)
About the Author