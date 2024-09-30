The Braves led, 3-0. They saw the Mets take a 6-4 lead with a six-run eighth. And then they responded with a four-run eighth to take a 7-6 lead, as Ozzie Albies hit a bases-clearing double off Mets closer Edwin Diaz.

The Braves’ loss was crushing. A win would’ve clinched a postseason berth and would’ve allowed them to save Chris Sale for Game 1 of the wild card series in San Diego.

Instead, Sale was try to save their season in the second game of Monday’s doubleheader before he was scratched due to back spasms. He is considered day-to-day, according to the Braves. Grant Holmes was named the Game 2 starter.

The Braves had a runner on second base with one out in the ninth against Diaz, but Ramón Laureano struck out and Travis d’Arnaud grounded out.