Breaking: Braves lose first game of doubleheader, face elimination
Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia tosses the helmet after striking out during the second inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. The Braves fell 8-7. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Updated 33 minutes ago

The Braves were three outs away from clinching a postseason berth.

And then an insane game took its final turn.

With one out in the top of the ninth, Francisco Lindor mashed a two-run homer off Pierce Johnson. It gave the Mets an 8-7 lead, which they held onto to win the first game of Monday’s doubleheader at Truist Park.

The Braves led, 3-0. They saw the Mets take a 6-4 lead with a six-run eighth. And then they responded with a four-run eighth to take a 7-6 lead, as Ozzie Albies hit a bases-clearing double off Mets closer Edwin Diaz.

The Braves’ loss was crushing. A win would’ve clinched a postseason berth and would’ve allowed them to save Chris Sale for Game 1 of the wild card series in San Diego.

Instead, Sale was try to save their season in the second game of Monday’s doubleheader before he was scratched due to back spasms. He is considered day-to-day, according to the Braves. Grant Holmes was named the Game 2 starter.

The Braves had a runner on second base with one out in the ninth against Diaz, but Ramón Laureano struck out and Travis d’Arnaud grounded out.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

