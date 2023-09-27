Home-field advantage for Braves ‘will be important if we can get there’

The Braves are one victory – or one Dodgers loss – away from securing the National League’s No. 1 seed. How important is that?

“It’ll be real important if we can get there,” manager Brian Snitker said.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

The Braves damaged the Cubs’ postseason aspirations Tuesday, rallying from down six runs to win. The Cubs are clinging to a spot with five games remaining. And the Braves will be in their way.

“We’re trying to win these games,” Snitker said. “We’re doing our best to try to keep them out of the playoffs. I think that’s what you do right now. We’re going to play our best players and get after these games. That’s what you do.”

The Braves matched their 2022 win total with their 101st victory Tuesday. They haven’t exceeded 101 wins since 1999 (103).

Notes:

- It’s been a nice few days for speedster Forrest Wall. He homered in Washington over the weekend and scored the winning run Tuesday as a pinch-runner. He’s a potential valuable piece for the postseason with his speed. He stole 52 bases on 60 attempts in Triple-A this season.

“Love what he brings,” Snitker said of Wall. “He scored the go-ahead run (Tuesday). He’s another one, it’s hard not to like that guy. The determination and how he knows his role. He’s taking advantage of what few opportunities he’s had. So another young guy who just has to keep grinding and playing the game because he has skills.

“You always like to have guys who can run. He’s a good defender. I think a guy with that fearlessness he has has been a really important in certain situations in October.”

Snitker also indicated that Wall and Luke Williams, another versatile player whose best value is running, might not necessarily be superfluous. Both are candidates for the postseason roster.

- Ace starter Max Fried (blister) has continued progressing and “right where they thought he’d be right now,” Snitker said. Fried, currently on the injured list, is expected to be ready for the NL Division Series.

- Right-hander Kyle Wright will make a relief appearance in the coming days, which might be his final appearance of the regular season. Wright, who’s been derailed by injuries, is trying to show the Braves he could contribute as a reliever in the NLDS.

- Marcell Ozuna has been seen taking grounders at first base, but he hasn’t shown enough that the Braves would use him there (not that Matt Olson ever takes a day off). “I might put (Ozuna) over there March 2nd or 3rd (in spring training),” Snitker said.