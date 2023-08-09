Four every-day Braves have to chance to make baseball history

PITTSBURGH – If you follow the Braves closely, you know their regulars play every day, if healthy.

There is one statistic that puts it into a historical context, and it is more impressive than you might think.

On Monday, the 2023 Braves became the first team since the 1944 Reds to have four players play in all of the team’s first 110 games of the season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. (Frank McCormick, Eddie R. Miller, Ray Mueller and Woody W. Williams did it for the Reds.)

On Tuesday, Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies surpassed that Reds bunch by starting for the 111th time in 111 games this season. Acuña, however, left the game after getting hit by a pitch.

Since 1900, the longest such streak for consecutive games played by four players on a team is held by the 1904 Boston Americans, who had four players appear in each of the club’s first 156 games. Jimmy Collins, J. Buck Freeman, Candy LaChance and Chick Stahl did it.

So, Brian Snitker’s Braves – especially the aforementioned four – are a rarity.

“Especially in today’s game, where there’s (studies) and all that kind of stuff,” Snitker said. “Not playing is not an option for these guys. You just never know when they might get nicked up a little bit and have to miss three or four games. All of the sudden, you’re looking at a regular workload of 158 (games) or something like that.

“I think that’s what they train for, that’s what they work for, and if they’re healthy, why not play them?”

If healthy, perhaps Acuña, Riley, Olson and Albies, as a group, will challenge the 1904 Boston Americans’ record.

Olson doing impressive things

Olson is having quite the season. You could look at it from multiple offensive angles.

Olson on Monday drove in a run for the 10th straight game, which tied a franchise record. Sid Gordon did it in 1951, then Freddie Freeman accomplished it in 2019.

On Tuesday, he drew a bases-loaded walk, which made it the 11th straight game in which he’s recorded an RBI.

Oh, and entering Tuesday’s game, Olson had 39 homers and 99 RBI.

On Aug. 8.

“Holy cow, that’s a nice year,” Snitker said before Tuesday’s contest. “And we got 52 games left. It’s been something else, what he’s been able to accomplish.”

Olson now has 100 RBIs. He tied a franchise record for the quickest to 100 RBIs, by team games. Olson tied Wally Berger, who reached that mark in 111 games in 1935.

Dylan Lee throws another clean inning

In his second rehab appearance, Dylan Lee threw a clean inning for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

He struck out one batter. He threw 13 pitches, nine for strikes.

Lee also tossed a clean inning in his first rehab outing.

Quick move for Braves’ first-round pick

In the middle of July, the Braves drafted Hurston Waldrep with their first-round pick, then signed him.

The right-hander is already moving quickly.

Waldrep, who is armed with a nasty splitter, made his professional debut on Aug. 5 for Low-A Augusta. Over three innings of one-run baseball, he struck out eight batters. He allowed three hits and issued one walk.

On Tuesday, the Braves officially promoted him to High-A Rome.

Waldrep is already one of Atlanta’s top prospects. The organization viewed him as someone who possessed one of the best secondary pitches in this year’s MLB Draft.

He is someone to monitor. If all goes well, Braves fans shouldn’t have to wait years to see him in the majors.