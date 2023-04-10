Former Brave Adam Duvall going on injured list after hot start with Red Sox

Duvall was undergoing additional tests Monday in Boston. Although Cora had no timetable for his return, Duvall will be out for an extended period. Cora didn't know if surgery would be needed.

“The guy's a good player,” Cora said. “It's a big blow. But, at the same time, somebody has to step up. At one point we hope he comes back."

Duvall had surgery last summer to repair a torn tendon sheath on the same wrist.

“It’s in the other side,” Cora said on the new injury. “From everything I hear with the procedure he had last year, nothing happened there but obviously there’s more testing going on just to make sure.”