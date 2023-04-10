Former Brave Adam Duvall going on injured list after hot start with Red Sox

Red Sox slugger Adam Duvall is going on the injured list with a fractured left wrist.
Boston manager Alex Cora announced the injury before Monday night’s game at Tampa Bay, saying the former Braves outfielder has a distal left wrist fracture.
Duvall was hurt while attempting a catch in the outfield in Sunday’s game with Detroit. He was hitting .455 with AL-tying best four homers and 14 RBIs in eight games through Sunday.
Duvall hit 12 homers for the Braves last season and 16 in 2021 as part of his 38-homer season (he hit 22 for Miami). Duvall signed with Boston as a free agent in January.
Duvall was undergoing additional tests Monday in Boston. Although Cora had no timetable for his return, Duvall will be out for an extended period. Cora didn't know if surgery would be needed.
“The guy's a good player,” Cora said. “It's a big blow. But, at the same time, somebody has to step up. At one point we hope he comes back."
Duvall had surgery last summer to repair a torn tendon sheath on the same wrist.
“It’s in the other side,” Cora said on the new injury. “From everything I hear with the procedure he had last year, nothing happened there but obviously there’s more testing going on just to make sure.”
