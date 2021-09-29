ajc logo
X

Brian Snitker on Charlie Morton: ‘That’s why we hired him’

Credit: Atlanta Braves

Caption
Braves manager Brian Snitker comments on pitcher Charlie Morton's performance in 2-1 win over Phillies that put Braves closer to a postseason berth.

Credit: Atlanta Braves

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top