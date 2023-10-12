Braves’ starting pitching struggles again in Game 3 loss to Phillies

Philadelphia battered playoff first-timer Bryce Elder for six earned runs in 2 2/3 innings in Game 3 on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park. The hammer was Bryce Harper’s three-run homer off a hanging slider that gave the Phillies a 4-1 lead in the third inning.

The Phillies would go on to win 10-2. The Braves trail 2-1 in the best-of-five series. Game 4 will be Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.

In Monday’s Game 2, the Phillies scored three earned runs in four innings against Max Fried. But the Braves rallied with five runs over the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to win 5-4 and even the series.

There would be no rally on Wednesday.

The difference between the opening innings in Game 2 and Game 3 made Wednesday’s sudden implosion surprising.

Fried struggled throughout, admitting after the game that he couldn’t throw strikes.

Elder, named the starter earlier in the day, was sharp in the first two innings. He retired the six batters he faced, striking out three.

Despite the strikeouts, Elder bounced several pitches into the dirt. He had the opposite problem in the third: he kept hanging his pitches.

Nick Castellanos hit a sinker that was belt-high and inside over the left field wall to tie the game at 1. Brandon Marsh followed with a single off a slider down the middle. Two outs later, Trea Turner hit an infield single to deep short to put runners on first and third and bring Harper to the plate.

With the Phillies’ supporters roaring, Harper fouled off the first pitch. Elder followed by throwing a sinker low and outside for a ball, and a slider into the dirt to run the count to 2-1. Elder’s next pitch was hit over the Toyota sign that hangs from the second level near the right-field foul pole.

Elder’s struggles may not have surprised those who closely follow the team. He had a 5.74 ERA in his last six starts.

Facing a season-ending game in Philadelphia for the second consecutive year, the Braves will turn to Spencer Strider on Thursday. He gave the Braves a quality start in Game 1, holding the Phillies to two runs in seven innings. He is 8-0 with a 1.90 ERA in eight regular-season appearances against the Phillies.