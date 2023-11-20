Braves sign Reynaldo López to a three-year contract

An eight-year major league veteran, López has compiled a 39-49 record and a 4.32 ERA (326 ER/679.2 IP) over 241 career games, including 97 starts and over 500.0 innings in the rotation.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound native of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, was originally signed by the Nationals as a non-drafted free agent in 2013 and debuted with the club in 2016. The White Sox acquired him via trade in December of 2016 and he pitched parts of seven seasons with the team, before appearing with the Angles and Guardians last season.

López pitched for the World team in the 2016 All-Star Futures Game.

MORE TO COME