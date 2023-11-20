Braves sign Reynaldo López to a three-year contract

The Braves signed right-hander Reynaldo López to a three-year contract, the team announced Monday.

Lopez will make $4 million in 2024 and $11 million in each of the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The deal includes an $8 million club option for 2027 with a $4 million club buyout.

López, 29, pitched for three teams in 2023, combining to post a 3-7 record with a 3.27 ERA (24 ER/66.0 IP) over 68 appearances between the White Sox, Angels and Guardians. He fanned a career-best 11.3 batters per 9.0 innings, striking out 83 in 66.0 frames and collecting six saves. Opponents batted just .188/.226/.319 against his fastball last season, and his 98.2 average miles per hour on the pitch ranked in the 96th percentile in baseball.

An eight-year major league veteran, López has compiled a 39-49 record and a 4.32 ERA (326 ER/679.2 IP) over 241 career games, including 97 starts and over 500.0 innings in the rotation.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound native of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, was originally signed by the Nationals as a non-drafted free agent in 2013 and debuted with the club in 2016. The White Sox acquired him via trade in December of 2016 and he pitched parts of seven seasons with the team, before appearing with the Angles and Guardians last season.

López pitched for the World team in the 2016 All-Star Futures Game.

MORE TO COME

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

