Braves push Max Fried to Friday, creating rotation vacancy for Thursday

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

MIAMI — Max Fried was scheduled to start Thursday’s series finale versus the Marlins, but the Braves are instead pushing him back to Friday’s series opener against Baltimore at Truist Park.

Fried is healthy. The Braves just decided this is their best move.

This decision left them having to decide on a starter for Thursday. They plan to announce that after Wednesday’s game at LoanDepot Park.

Over the weekend in New York, consecutive rainouts forced the Braves and Mets to play a doubleheader Monday. This left the Braves with an open spot in the rotation for Friday because none of their starting pitchers would have been on regular rest.

Spencer Strider and Charlie Morton pitched Monday. Bryce Elder started Tuesday. Kyle Wright went Wednesday. Fried was scheduled for Thursday.

The Braves moved that vacancy up to Thursday.

“With all these off-days and everything, we’ve got a lot of balls in the air right now,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Just kind of trying to stretch these guys and not give them too much rest (but) enough rest, and the whole thing.”

Before the rainouts, the Braves were in a stretch of 17 consecutive games without an off-day. They’re about to have a few off-days clumped together. They are off May 8, May 11 and May 18.

Lefty Dylan Dodd is scheduled to start for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. He could be an option for the Braves.

A bullpen game might be the likelier option. Before Monday, the Braves’ relievers hadn’t pitched since Friday. And Tuesday, Bryce Elder went seven innings to help preserve the bullpen.

Plus, while you can never assume anything, Fried’s ability to go deep would help the Braves safely cover Friday’s contest after a potential bullpen game Thursday. The move also means the Braves will have their best pitchers, Fried and Strider, on the mound for a series against Baltimore, which is a better team than Miami.

Justin Toscano

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

