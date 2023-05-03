Braves push Max Fried to Friday, creating rotation vacancy for Thursday

The Braves moved that vacancy up to Thursday.

“With all these off-days and everything, we’ve got a lot of balls in the air right now,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Just kind of trying to stretch these guys and not give them too much rest (but) enough rest, and the whole thing.”

Before the rainouts, the Braves were in a stretch of 17 consecutive games without an off-day. They’re about to have a few off-days clumped together. They are off May 8, May 11 and May 18.

Lefty Dylan Dodd is scheduled to start for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. He could be an option for the Braves.

A bullpen game might be the likelier option. Before Monday, the Braves’ relievers hadn’t pitched since Friday. And Tuesday, Bryce Elder went seven innings to help preserve the bullpen.

Plus, while you can never assume anything, Fried’s ability to go deep would help the Braves safely cover Friday’s contest after a potential bullpen game Thursday. The move also means the Braves will have their best pitchers, Fried and Strider, on the mound for a series against Baltimore, which is a better team than Miami.