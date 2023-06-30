BreakingNews
Braves’ Michael Soroka to start at Truist Park for first time in almost three years

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By
15 minutes ago
About a month ago, Michael Soroka returned to the major leagues with a start in Oakland, in front of a few thousand people. Then he pitched in Arizona, where there were a lot of Braves fans but nothing compared with the atmosphere at Truist Park.

The moment is here.

Soroka on Friday will start for the Braves against the Marlins at Truist Park, his first home start since Aug. 3, 2020, when he tore his Achilles tendon the first time. The home crowd will get to give him a special ovation after all this time without seeing him take the mound in Atlanta.

Soroka earned this opportunity. Since the Braves optioned him June 5, he has allowed only three runs over 19 innings across three Triple-A starts. He has 18 strikeouts and eight walks during that span.

In his last start, he almost threw a seven-inning no-hitter in a doubleheader.

He might be more ready this time around.

The Braves brought up Soroka in late May. He allowed four runs over six innings in Oakland, then surrendered five runs on seven hits over 3-2/3 innings in Arizona. He walked six batters and struck out five over those two starts.

The Braves perhaps brought up Soroka sooner than they planned because they needed a starter and he was next in line. But it eventually looked like he might need a bit more time to refine things. The Braves are trying to win now, and they didn’t let him stay in the rotation to figure out things.

The Braves on Wednesday optioned Jared Shuster, and Soroka took his roster spot. On Monday, they optioned AJ Smith-Shawver in a move that was not about performance, but about bringing in a fresh arm after they tore through their bullpen in the Cincinnati series.

Kolby Allard on Wednesday started for the Braves and didn’t allow a run over 4-2/3 innings.

And now, the Braves will hope Soroka has a successful return to the Truist Park mound.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

