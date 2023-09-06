Braves magic number watch: 11 games

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
The Braves’ magic number to clinch their sixth straight National League East division title is down to 11 games. The Braves and Phillies both lost Tuesday night. The Braves lost to the Cardinals, 10-6, and the Phillies lost to the Padres, 8-0. The Phillies loss dropped the magic number by one.

The Braves’ division lead over the Phillies remains 14.5 games. The teams have two series (seven games) remaining against each other.

The Braves remaining schedule is:

vs. Cardinals - Sept. 6-7

vs. Pirates - Sept. 8-10

at Phillies - Sept. 11-13

at Marlins - Sept. 15-18

vs. Phillies - Sept. 18-20

at Nationals - Sept. 21-24

vs. Cubs - Sept. 26-28

vs. Nationals - Sept. 20-Oct. 1

The Phillies remaining schedule is:

at Padres - Sept. 6

vs. Marlins - Sept. 8-10

vs. Braves - Sept. 11-13

at Cardinals - Sept. 15-17

at Braves - Sept. 18-20

vs. Mets - Sept. 21-24

vs. Pirates - Sept. 26-28

at Mets - Sept. 29-Oct. 1

