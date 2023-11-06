Braves expected to decline Kirby Yates’ club option

Atlanta Braves
By
35 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Braves are expected to decline Kirby Yates’ club option by Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline, a person familiar with the matter told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The team option would’ve paid Yates $5.75 million. Instead, he’ll receive a $1.25 million buyout and will become a free agent.

In 2023, Yates pitched to a 3.28 ERA over 60-1/3 frames.

The team also has to make a decision on Collin McHugh, who has a $6 million team option with a $1 million buyout.

The decisions aren’t final until teams officially announce them. Players can be traded, for example, before the move becomes official.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

