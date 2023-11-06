Braves expected to decline Kirby Yates’ club option

The team option would’ve paid Yates $5.75 million. Instead, he’ll receive a $1.25 million buyout and will become a free agent.

In 2023, Yates pitched to a 3.28 ERA over 60-1/3 frames.

The team also has to make a decision on Collin McHugh, who has a $6 million team option with a $1 million buyout.

The decisions aren’t final until teams officially announce them. Players can be traded, for example, before the move becomes official.