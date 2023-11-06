Braves expected to decline Kirby Yates’ club option

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Braves are expected to decline Kirby Yates’ club option by Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline, a person familiar with the matter told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The team option would’ve paid Yates $5.75 million. Instead, he’ll receive a $1.25 million buyout and will become a free agent.
In 2023, Yates pitched to a 3.28 ERA over 60-1/3 frames.
The team also has to make a decision on Collin McHugh, who has a $6 million team option with a $1 million buyout.
The decisions aren’t final until teams officially announce them. Players can be traded, for example, before the move becomes official.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest