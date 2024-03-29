Braves catcher Sean Murphy exits game in seventh inning with left oblique tightness

PHILADELPHIA — In the top of the seventh inning Friday against the Phillies, Sean Murphy swung at a pitch and immediately dropped the bat. He grimaced in pain.
Murphy left the game with left oblique tightness, the Braves said. Travis d’Arnaud replaced him at the plate in the middle of the at-bat.
On the replay, it looked as if Murphy briefly grabbed his left side, and he seemed to feel immediate discomfort.
The Braves have two terrific catchers, but Murphy is their starter. He’s an elite defender and, last season, showed the ability to also impact the game with his bat.
