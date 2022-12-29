Braves acquire reliever Lucas Luetge, outfielder Eli White

He debuted with Seattle in 2012. In four years with the Mariners, from 2012-15, he went 3-5 with a 4.35 ERA in 111 appearances. Luetge did not appear in the majors again until 2021 with New York, and in six total major-league seasons he has an 11-11 record and a 3.38 ERA.

White, a 28-year-old right-handed hitter, played in 47 games in 2022 and hit .200. He had three homers and 10 RBIs.

Indigo Diaz, 24, pitched in 49 games with Double-A Mississippi in 2022, going 3-4 with a 3.08 ERA and four saves.

Durbin, 22, hit .241 over 105 games between Single-A Augusta and High-A Rome last season.

To make room on the 40-man roster for the two additions, the Braves designated infielders Lewin Díaz and Hoy Park for assignment.