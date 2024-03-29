‘Baseball’s best rivalry’: What’s being said in Philadelphia about Braves-Phillies opener

Check back for updates as the first pitch approaches.

8 a.m.

Weather forecast

The forecast for Friday in Philadelphia was promising (if brisk) for the opener after it was postponed from Thursday due to inclement conditions. As of 8 a.m., Weather Channel predicted sunny skies with no chance of rain but strong winds (blowing in from left field at Citizens Bank Park) for the scheduled 3:05 p.m. first pitch with a temperature of 54 degrees. The chance for precipitation for the remainder of the day was also nil for the remainder of the day.

The forecasts for Saturday and Sunday for the remaining two games of the series are cloudy with about a 25% chance of rain with temperatures in the 50′s (Saturday) and a mix of sunshine and clouds with a 9% chance of rain on Sunday and a high of 64 degrees.

Local word

In a story posted to its website Friday morning, The Philadelphia Inquirer declared Braves-Phillies “baseball’s best rivalry.”

Reporter Scott Lauber noted that, while the Braves have won six consecutive National League East titles, the Phillies have eliminated them from the postseason two years in a row, becoming just the 22nd team to knock out the same opponent two years in a row. Interesting fact – only one team has ever eliminated the same team three years in a row (the Yankees, who dispatched the Royals 1976-78). Also, both sides have a number of core players locked up well into the future, ensuring familiarity between the two sides.

The report included thoughtful quotes from two central figures in the rivalry on the Philadelphia side in response to the question of which team is chasing which.

“I feel like it’s even,” pitcher Zach Wheeler, an East Paulding High graduate, said. “They got the better of us in season; we got the better of them postseason. It’s a toss-up, man. We know it’s going to be a battle coming into each season.”

Catcher J.T. Realmuto: “I mean, we want to win the division, so in that aspect, we certainly are chasing them. They’ve kicked our butt in the regular season, frankly. When it comes to the postseason, I don’t know if they would feel like they’re chasing us, either, because they won a World Series three years ago. But we beat them two years in a row, and I’m sure they feel like there’s a lot of adjustments they need to make. It’s a weird little dynamic.”

Ticket market

As of 7:45 a.m., the least expensive tickets available via ticket-resale market StubHub were going for $112. A ninth-row seat on the first-base side behind the Phillies dugout was selling for $271.

On the air

The local Fox affiliate’s morning show was broadcasting live from Citizens Bank Park. Just before 8 a.m., viewers were treated to a live shot of the grounds crew sweeping off Thursday’s rain from the tarp covering the infield.

