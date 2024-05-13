Austin Riley out of Braves’ starting lineup Monday, team awaiting results from MRI

Braves third baseman Austin Riley wasn’t in Monday’s lineup against the Cubs after leaving Sunday’s game with left-side tightness.

Riley wasn’t available to speak with reporters before the game, but manager Brian Snitker said Riley was still feeling sore and awaiting MRI results.

“He’s getting some imaging done,” Snitker said, adding the team might have more information following the game. Riley was hoping to avoid time on the injured list. Asked about that possibility, Snitker said: “I don’t know until we find out (later) today.” Whenever he returns, Riley will try to get himself going again; he’s hitting .245 with a .707 OPS in 37 games to start this season.