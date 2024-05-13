Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley out of Braves’ starting lineup Monday, team awaiting results from MRI

Zach Short will start at third vs. Cubs after injured Riley exited Sunday’s game: ‘It’s just next man up’
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley slides into third on a two RBI triple against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Seattle.

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley slides into third on a two RBI triple against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Seattle.
Braves third baseman Austin Riley wasn’t in Monday’s lineup against the Cubs after leaving Sunday’s game with left-side tightness.

Riley wasn’t available to speak with reporters before the game, but manager Brian Snitker said Riley was still feeling sore and awaiting MRI results.

“He’s getting some imaging done,” Snitker said, adding the team might have more information following the game. Riley was hoping to avoid time on the injured list. Asked about that possibility, Snitker said: “I don’t know until we find out (later) today.” Whenever he returns, Riley will try to get himself going again; he’s hitting .245 with a .707 OPS in 37 games to start this season.

Zack Short, whom the Braves acquired four days ago and replaced Riley on Sunday, was penciled into the starting lineup at third Monday. He was the team’s current option to replace Riley, but the Braves could also use veterans David Fletcher and Luke Williams if Riley winds up missing extended time.

“If I didn’t prepare like I was going to get in every game, I would be doing myself a disservice, and my teammates, too,” Short said. “Obviously, it sucked to have Austin go down like that. But again, it’s just next man up and ready to go.”

Riley has generally been an iron man for the Braves. Over the past three seasons, he’s missed just eight games.

“He’s a very reliable guy,” Snitker said. “Hopefully it’s nothing bad.”

The Braves are opening a seven-game homestand against the Cubs and Padres. They were 24-13 entering Monday, two games behind the first-place Phillies in the National League East.

