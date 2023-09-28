40-70!! More history for Ronald Acuña Jr.

When Ronald Acuña Jr. stole the historic 70th base, he raised his arms in celebration of the moment. And then he bent down and unscrewed second base from the ground, picked it up and held it in the air with one arm, which drew a roar from the Truist Park crowd.

It allowed the Braves’ fans – who have been witness to one of the better seasons the sport has ever seen – to give Acuña acknowledge the moment by giving Acuña an extended ovation after another special moment.

In the bottom of the 10th inning of Tuesday’s victory over the Cubs, Acuña stole his 70th base to create the 40-70 club. He is the first player in MLB history to hit at least 40 home runs and steal at least 70 bases in the same season.

After notching his 70th stolen base, Acuña then scored the winning run when Ozzie Albies smoked a single to right field.

And in the win, Acuña made more history.

Well, it might be more accurate to say he added to the history he had already made.

Acuña is now the only member of the following clubs: 30-60, 40-50, 40-60 and 40-70. His records could stand for some time, as Acuña is a combination of power and speed this sport has rarely seen.

Consider this: Of the players who have stolen at least 70 bases in a season, Rickey Henderson hit the most home runs while doing so – and had 28 of them. Acuña has 41 and counting.

Acuña is the first player to swipe 70 bags in a season since Boston’s Jacoby Ellsbury stole 70 bases in 2009. Acuña is only the seventh player, since 1995, to achieve this feat. Jose Reyes and Kenny Lofton, who are part of that group, were terrific players, but didn’t possess the five-tool starpower of Acuña.

When members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America vote for the National League Most Valuable Player Award in the coming days, “40-70″ could ring through many writers’ heads. Acuña and Mookie Betts each possess strong cases for the honor, but the Braves superstar has quite literally put together a season unlike any other.

Acuña’s 1.010 OPS leads the NL, as does his .414 on-base percentage. His .336 batting average is second. His 41 homers are fourth, his 104 RBIs tied for seventh. His 146 runs scored are a Braves record for the modern era (since 1900).

On Aug. 31 at Dodger Stadium, Acuña created the 30-60 club by launching a mammoth grand slam. This was simply the start.

On Sept. 22 in Washington, he became the inaugural member of the 40-60 club.

And then on Tuesday, he furthered this history by stealing his 69th and 70th bases of the season. He has, once again, accomplished what no one ever had.

The 40-70 group could be a club of one for years to come.