Arian Smith’s big catch helps Georgia cut into Alabama’s lead

Georgia can thank Arian Smith once again.

Desperately needing a big play, Smith - the team’s best speed threat - caught a 51-yard pass from Carson Beck to put Georgia at the Alabama 19. The catch was reviewed and upheld. Georgia hadn’t even produced more than 44 yards on any of its previous five drives.

The bad news for Bulldogs fans: Georgia couldn’t find the end zone. Beck tried twice for tight end Brock Bowers but couldn’t connect with him. Georgia settled for a field goal, cutting the deficit to seven.