Alabama builds on its lead after Georgia missed field goal

Georgia missed its opportunity to tie the game. An excellent drive left them empty handed when Peyton Woodring missed a 50-yard field goal. Georgia was penalized for a false start just before the kick, which bounced off the crossbar.

After Alabama was helped by a pass interference that put them around midfield, Warren Brinson made what appeared to be a key play for the defense, sacking Jalen Milroe on second down. But Alabama had a 17-yard completion to set up fourth and four; Milroe found Isaiah Bond, who caught the winning touchdown in Auburn last weekend, for a 22-yard catch down to Georgia’s 15.

Milroe found Jermaine Burton, the former Bulldog, on a 15-yard touchdown two plays later to give Alabama a 17-7 lead.