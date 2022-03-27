Photos: Hawks lose to the Nets

Atlanta Hawks coach Quin Snyder speak with guard Trae Young during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Atlanta. Brooklyn won 114-113. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
