Photos: Hawks play road game against the Cavs

for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
for ajc
1 / 5
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) shoots as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, right, defends in the first half of an In-Season Tournament NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top