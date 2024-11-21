Photos: Jackets host N.C. State on Thursday night

Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina State
Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina State
Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina State
Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina State
Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina State
Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina State
Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina State
Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina State
Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina State
1 / 9
Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (2) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Thursday, November 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)