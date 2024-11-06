Photos: Hawks host the Knicks

ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
1 / 17
Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) goes up for a slam dunk while guarded by New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)