Photos: Georgia State hosts James Madison

1 / 9
Georgia State quarterback Darren Grainger (3) runs the ball for a touchdown against the James Madison Dukes at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, GA., on Saturday, November 4, 2023. (Photo/Jenn Finch)
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top